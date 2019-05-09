Jamaica: Court examines data from phones seized from accused gangsters

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — An employee from one of the country’s telecommunications companies yesterday spent the majority of the day’s proceedings in the Uchence Wilson Gang Trial explaining information that had been captured from cellular phones reportedly seized from members of the reputed gang leader.

The witness, during his testimony, explained the different calling transactions that were captured on respective phone numbers as well as data, including the IME numbers, locations from which calls were placed, and the dates.

The witness, however, did not identify to whom the different phone numbers were assigned.

Defence lawyers who started their cross-examination of the witness, and whose questions were mainly about whether or not the data that was captured on compact discs could be edited and the accuracy of the data, will be further cross-examined when the trial resumes today in the Home Circuit Court before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

Wilson and 21 alleged gang members, including four women, Police Corporal Lloyd Knight, as well as two former employees of a pawn shop in Kingston, are being tried for various offences under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, commonly referred to as the anti-gang legislation, and for offences under the Firearms Act.

The gang is alleged to have wreaked havoc in St Catherine, Clarendon, St Andrew, St Mary, St Ann, and St Andrew by carrying out several acts of robberies, shop-breaking, burglary and larceny in which items such as motor vehicles, firearms, appliances, cellular phones and other valuables were stolen.

The alleged gang leader and his co accused, Michael Lamont, are also accused of committing rape while operating as a criminal organisation.

