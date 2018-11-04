Jamaica: Couple killed in horrific crash with tour bus

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The lives of a young, common law couple ended tragically after the motor car in which they were travelling collided with a tour bus along the section of the North Coast Highway which passes through Spring Hill, Trelawny, yesterday morning.

The two have been identified as 20-year-old hotel worker Bianca Findlay and Rasheed Bromwell, 22, both of the same Barrett Town, St James, address.

Four tourists, who were on board the tour bus, reportedly sustained injuries and were rushed to Falmouth Public General Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The police reported that about 11:00 am a grey Honda motor car, driven by Bromwell, was travelling along the Spring Hill main road, heading towards Ocho Rios, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the tour bus travelling in the opposite direction.

Both occupants of the motor car suffered multiple injuries and died instantly.

The accident caused a long pile-up of traffic on opposite sides of the road, which kept traffic police personnel busy. Members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, who worked hard to clear the pieces of car parts strewn across the roadway, were also kept occupied at the accident scene.

Some motorists parked along both sides of the road and disembarked from their vehicles to get a closer look, while others took pictures of the mangled remains of the car, with its disengaged chassis a distance apart.

Bereaved family members of the deceased formed a part of the crowd that gathered along the roadway.

Among those gathered was Beverly McIntosh, Findlay’s distraught mother.

The badly shaken up mother could not hold back the tears as she mourned the death of her daughter whom she described as, among other things, fun-loving.

“Bianca was a nice, loving person. She was dramatic, fun loving she could sing-everything. She is everything. Shes just a good girl,” the grief-stricken mother said as she broke down in tears.

McIntosh said she found it hard to believe when she learnt of the tragedy.

“I got the call. Somebody called me and asked me if I hear anything and I said no, and then the person called back and said Bianca met in an accident, and I screamed out.

“The person called me back and said she and her boyfriend died,” she disclosed.

She disclosed further that Findlay was to emigrate soon.

“Even the other day I hugged her and said to her I want to live to see you have a child but you don’t reach that level yet. Don’t bother with any child yet. I talked to the boyfriend also when I visited her on Tuesday. It’s hard right now, it’s really hard. Bianca was planning to go away but because of a little delay,” she lamented.

The death of the couple pushed the number of people who have died on the roads in Trelawny since the start of the year to 15.

Twelve road fatalities were recorded in the parish last year.