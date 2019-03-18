Jamaica: Cops identify three robbers killed in Portmore

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The police have identified the three men who were fatally shot by a licensed firearm holder in Portmore, St Catherine Wednesday night.

One of the deceased, 30-year-old Isha Tomblin of a Portmore address, was accused of murder, the police said.

The St Catherine South Criminal Investigations Branch reported that Tomblin was charged in connection with the December 2009 murder of Leroy Beckford and was reporting on condition of bail at the time of his death.

The other men have been identified as 31-year-old Damion Noyon, a mechanic of McArthur Avenue, Kingston 3 and 28-year-old Marvin McPherson of St Catherine and Clarendon addresses.

Tomblin, Noyon, and McPherson were shot dead when they reportedly attacked a licensed firearm holder about 9:15 pm Wednesday.

The three reportedly opened gunfire on the firearm holder when he drove onto his premises in Portmore. The firearm Holder returned fire and the three were shot. All four were taken to hospital where the gunmen were pronounced dead and the licensed firearm holder admitted.

The police said he continues to receive treatment. A Beretta 9mm Pistol and 17 9mm cartridges were seized in the incident. Investigations continue.