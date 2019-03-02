Don't Miss
Happy Independence to all Saint Lucians at home and abroad! – From the management of St. Lucia News Online

Jamaica: Cops examining messages between alleged killer and murdered MP Dr. Lynvale Bloomfield

BY TANESHA MUNDLE
March 2, 2019

 Share This On:

Share9
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
9 Shares

Sutherland (left charged in connection with Dr Bloomfield’s murder

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Portland man who was initially taken into custody and released in connection with the gruesome murder of Dr Lynvale Bloomfield was yesterday charged with murder after he was again called in for questioning.

Simeon Sutherland, 20, was charged by detectives from the Major Investigation Division (MID) after being questioned for several hours in the presence of his attorney Peter Champagnie.

Sutherland was detained last month as a person of interest in the Portland Eastern Member of Parliament’s murder, but was released. However, he was rearrested last week after scientific evidence allegedly linked him to the crime scene.

The police have reportedly been examining a series of messages between the suspect and Dr Bloomfield.

Sutherland is scheduled to appear in the Portland Parish Court next week.

The body of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) parliamentarian was found in his house in Passley Gardens, Portland, with multiple stab wounds on February 2.

Sources close to the probe said that bloodstains were in sections of the house, as well as in the yard.

However, there was no word regarding whether or not anything was taken from the house, and his motor vehicles were said to be intact.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.