Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC. IN CORINTH, GROS ISLET, July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, brakes, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

Jamaica: Cops convicted on drug trafficking charges

By JAMAICA OBSERVER
July 17, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is reporting the conviction of two police officers who were found guilty on drug trafficking charges.

According to MOCA, Constable Valdano Smith and Ex-Corporal Anthony Robinson were sentenced on Friday, June 28, to nine months imprisonment or $1 million and $1 million with two years suspended, respectively.

It was reported that on Friday, January 22, 2016, MOCA detectives conducted a sting operation at the Norman Manley International Airport during which cocaine weighing over ten kilograms was seized and both men arrested.

“Subsequently, a file was prepared and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, who ruled that Constable Smith and Ex-Corporal Robinson be charged for breaching of the Dangerous Drug Act; the offences include possession of cocaine, conspiracy to export cocaine and trafficking cocaine,” MOCA said.

Both men were brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court where the matter was tried and resulted in a guilty verdict.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.