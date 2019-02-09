Jamaica: Cops convicted for manslaughter in murder case of 16-year-old Vanessa Kirkland

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Police Constables Andrewain Smith, Durvin Hayles and Anna-Kay Bailey have been found not guilty of the murder of 16-year-old schoolgirl Vanessa Kirkland.

However, the cops have been found guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

They are to return to court next week Thursday for a date to be set for sentencing.

During her summation, presiding judge Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick told the jury that manslaughter could be considered.

Evidence was lead at the trial on March 20, 2012, around 9:30 p.m., the three cops drove on to Norman Lane in St Andrew and opened fire on a blue Suzuki Swift motorcar.

Kirkland, who was an occupant in the vehicle, was shot and killed.

At the trial, the cops said they acted in self-defence.