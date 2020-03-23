Jamaica: Cop accidentally shoots herself in leg

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A female police corporal is now nursing a gunshot wound after she reportedly accidentally shot herself.

Reports reaching the Jamaica Observer are that about 5:30 pm Saturday evening, the woman corporal, whose name is being withheld, was changing her uniform at a police station in St Ann, when one round was accidentally discharged from the Glock 9mm service pistol issued to her.

She was hit in the right leg.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating.

