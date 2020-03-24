Don't Miss
Jamaica: Constable allegedly shoots common-law wife in domestic dispute

By Jamaica Gleaner
March 24, 2020

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – A Kingston woman is now hospitalised after reportedly being shot by her common-law spouse, who is a police constable.

Reports reaching The Gleaner are that the 33-year-old woman and the constable had a dispute about 7:10 last night during which he allegedly pulled his firearm and shot her.

The incident occurred at her home at Foster Lane in Kingston.

The policeman, whose identity has been withheld, is now the subject of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the police inspectorate arm.

The matter is also being investigated by the Kingston Central police.

