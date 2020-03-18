Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia PM Allen Chastanet tests negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) *** National Day of Prayer date announced *** At least three major Saint Lucia hotels to close: PM *** Saint Lucians stranded in Martinique due to closure of ferry service*** Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus *** Double murder in Bexon *** Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

Jamaica confirms first coronavirus death

By Jamaica Observer
March 18, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Jamaica has recorded its first coronavirus (COVID-19) death, the Ministry of Health announced this afternoon.

The 79-year-old man from Clarendon died today about 3:00 pm at the isolation facility at the Mandeville Regional Hospital after his condition started to deteriorate.

He was being prepared to be transferred to the University Hospital of the West Indies for intensive care when he died.

The man had diabetes and hypertension and had returned from New York, United States. He had tested positive today.

He had presented at the Lionel Town Hospital in Clarendon with symptoms on March 16.

Meanwhile, two more positive cases have also been confirmed, bringing the country’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 15.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.