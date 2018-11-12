Jamaica: Conductor stabs passengers who wanted refund

Share This On:

(JAMAICA STAR) — A conductor was further remanded on Friday in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for stabbing a passenger who requested a refund of his bus fare.

Charged with assault occasioning bodily harm is Rickoy Bygrave.

He pleaded guilty, and offered the court an explanation.

“Your Honour, on October 11, I was working on a bus, which run from town (downtown Kingston) to Waterhouse. This man (complainant) and his friend pay another conductor, and they took my bus. When dem reach Three Miles, him and him fren dem tell mi fi give dem back dem fare,” Bygrave said.

Bygrave told the court that he refused to do so, and an argument developed.

“Dem tell mi bout mi mother, and mi tell dem back, and dem lick mi inna mi face. The only thing I could do is reach for a small knife, and I use it to defend myself and two of dem get stab,” he said.

Parish Judge Lorian Cole-Montague then asked the complainant if he wanted compensation for his injuries. He told the court that he only wanted Bygrave to take care of his hospital fee of $10,000.

However, the judge ordered the accused to pay $15,000 in compensation.

Bygrave requested some time to pay the complainant. He also said that he wanted to get bail so that he could work and pay the fine.

However, Parish Judge Cole-Montague was not in agreement and told the accused that he will have to find some way to pay the fee by his next court date.

Bygrave is to return to court on November 16.