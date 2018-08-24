Jamaica: Cocaine buyers scammed

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(JAMAICA STAR) – Unscrupulous persons in the southern end of Clarendon are robbing people who they lured to the parish under the pretence of selling them cocaine.

One resident, who wished not to be named, told THE STAR that the men in one particular community are tricking persons in order to get them to come there.

“Wi know seh di man dem like coke so we just tell dem seh it wash up pan the beach down here and we have it, so dem need fi come and but it,” the person said.

When outsiders make their way to the community in order to buy cocaine, they are robbed and in some occasions, killed.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Vendolyn Cameron-Powell, confirmed that the police know about the trend but are having difficulty catching the culprits because people are not speaking out.

“With the back-to-school period upon us, some persons from communities in Clarendon have found an illegitimate means to earn a few dollars to spend on their children,” Powell said.

Another resident who knows of the trend, said this has been going on for a very long time and people are fearful for their lives so they are not willing to talk.

“Mi nah go seh wi nuh know who a dweet. Of course we know but at the same time, we like we life so wi nah go get up and tell nobody nothing. Right now, a see and blind, hear and deaf a gwan dung yah so,” the resident said.

Another resident pointed out that they are not willing to put their family in danger and as such they would rather keep out of affairs that do not involve them.

An unidentified man is believed to be the latest victim in the ‘cocaine scam’. He was lured to the parish to buy the alleged washed up drug.

His body was discovered by residents at 6 p.m. on Friday in Exeter district. The body was taken to the morgue and is waiting for identification and a post mortem.