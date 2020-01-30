Jamaica: Cocaine and 40 pounds of ganja seized off Negril coast, men arrested

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The Narcotics Police seized 40 pounds of ganja and one kilogramme of cocaine off the coast of Negril, Westmoreland on Tuesday.

The police report that about 12:50 a.m., the JDF Coast Guard intercepted a vessel with seven men aboard – four Hondurans and three Jamaicans.

The vessel was searched and the drugs found.

All seven men were subsequently arrested.

Their identities have been withheld pending further investigations.

