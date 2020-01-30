Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Jamaica: Cocaine and 40 pounds of ganja seized off Negril coast, men arrested

By Jamaica Gleaner
January 30, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The Narcotics Police seized 40 pounds of ganja and one kilogramme of cocaine off the coast of Negril, Westmoreland on Tuesday.

The police report that about 12:50 a.m., the JDF Coast Guard intercepted a vessel with seven men aboard – four Hondurans and three Jamaicans.

The vessel was searched and the drugs found.

All seven men were subsequently arrested.

Their identities have been withheld pending further investigations.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.