Jamaica: Businessman detained for allegedly beating sex worker to death with golf club

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — A Falmouth businessman was yesterday taken into police custody for questioning in connection with the murder of a sex worker, who was allegedly bludgeoned with a golf club Tuesday night.

The police have not released the identity of the deceased, who is reportedly from De-la-Vega City in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

According to head of the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Dwight Powell, about 11:00 pm Tuesday two sex workers had a heated exchange which prompted the intervention of the businessman, who is said to be familiar with both women.

The man reportedly brandished a golf club which he repeatedly swung at one of the sex trade workers who ran off.

A chase ensued and the prostitute fell, after which she was allegedly clobbered in the head by the golf club wielder.

She was rushed to the Falmouth Public General Hospital in an unconscious state where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The death of the woman brings to 21, the number of homicides recorded by the Trelawny police since the start of the year, the same number reported in the parish for the entire 2017.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation last week, Superintendent Powell lamented the spike in domestic killings in the parish.

“As superintendent for Trelawny, I am having concerns as it relates to the commission of the capital offence of murder. As a parish we will have to find some better ways, especially as it relates to domestic-related incidents, to see how best we can talk out our issues instead of resorting to violence,” Superintendent Powell noted.

“Wherever violence is used, somebody will be killed and the other person will be taken into custody, which is a double negative for us as a society.”