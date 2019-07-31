Jamaica: Boyfriend allegedly kills teacher in domestic dispute

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Portland police are searching for a man who is alleged to have killed his girlfriend following a prolonged domestic dispute at David Lane in Port Antonio yesterday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Latoya Hill, also known as “Trish”, a school teacher who lived at David Lane.

According to the police, the teacher and the man were involved in a heated exchange from as early as 11:30 pm Monday. The dispute, which was never reported to the police, went on for approximately four hours, after which residents heard the woman crying out for help.

“Neighbours reportedly heard the woman crying out and pleading ‘nuh kill me’,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

The cop said that the suspect, with whom Hill had a child, was seen dragging her body along the road from his house at David Lane towards his vehicle. He reportedly made several attempts to put the body inside the vehicle, but was unsuccessful. “

The police were alerted and upon their arrival about 3:00 am the body of the teacher was found lying on its back with what appeared to be a wound to the forehead.

She was clad in a black dress; a clear plastic bag was over her head, while a pink plastic bag was wrapped around her waist and thigh. Traces of blood were also spotted at the crime scene.

Residents, who turned out in large numbers, were in a state of shock as they struggled to come to grips with the killing.

The suspect is believed to be a resident of Guys Hill in St Mary.

Hill’s killing brings to seven the number of murders in the Portland police division since the start of 2019.

