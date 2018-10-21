Don't Miss
Jamaica: Body of missing teen found in garbage bag

By Jamaica Gleaner
October 21, 2018

Raven Wilson

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Friday has been found dead.

The police’s Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) said Raven Wilson, of Top Road, St Anns Bay in St Ann, was found dead in her community this morning by residents.

“Reports from the St Ann’s Bay Police are that about 6:30 a.m., residents discovered her body and summoned them. Upon arrival of the lawmen, Raven’s body was seen in a garbage bag with a wound to the face,” the CCU said in a release.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

