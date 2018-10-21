Jamaica: Body of missing teen found in garbage bag

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Friday has been found dead.

The police’s Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) said Raven Wilson, of Top Road, St Anns Bay in St Ann, was found dead in her community this morning by residents.

“Reports from the St Ann’s Bay Police are that about 6:30 a.m., residents discovered her body and summoned them. Upon arrival of the lawmen, Raven’s body was seen in a garbage bag with a wound to the face,” the CCU said in a release.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.