(JAMAICA STAR) — A barber has been rushed to hospital after being shot several times then falling three stories down a plaza in Port Henderson, Portmore in the parish.

A Gleaner team in the area heard at least a dozen loud explosions.

Reports are that after receiving several shots inside a bar on the third floor, the barber fell from the third floor, landing in front of the Spanish Grain meat outlet.

The killer, who onlookers said was wearing a hoodie, then walked down the flight of stairs, crossed the Port Henderson main road, and escaped in a waiting motor car.

The meat outlet has since been closed.

The barber worked at a salon on the third floor of the Port Henderson Plaza beside the bar where the shooting happened.