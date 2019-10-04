Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Jamaica: Baby thief sentenced to three years in prison

By Racquel Porter
October 4, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share8
8 Shares

Peta-Gay Ffrench (file photo)

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Peta-Gay Ffrench, the woman who pleaded guilty to stealing a day-old baby from Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston on January 9, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison, at hard labour.

Her sentence was handed down in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Ffrench, who pleaded guilty to child stealing on July 18, 2019, was arrested on February 5, when she turned up at the Registrar General’s Department in Twickenham Park, St Catherine, attempting to register a baby.

A subsequent DNA test confirmed on February 7, that the baby was stolen from Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston, and belonged to Sinclair Hutton and his common-law wife Suzzett Whyte.

Prior to the matter being transferred to the Supreme Court, it was said in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 25 that Ffrench lurked at the hospital for almost a month before stealing the child.

 

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share8
8 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.