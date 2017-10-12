Jamaica: Alleged gangster killed in shootout with cops

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The police have identified the alleged gunman and G-City gang member who succumbed to injuries he sustained during a shootout with officers in St Catherine Wednesday morning.

He is Paul Jay Lewis otherwise called ‘Jay’ of Cornwall Courts in Montego Bay, St James.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said a team of officers went to apprehend Lewis about 6:30 am, when he reportedly confronted the lawmen with a Glock 40 Pistol, during which he was shot and injured. The firearm was taken from him and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the CCU release, Lewis and members of the G-City gang recently threatened to kill members of the security forces following the fatal shooting of the gang leader in Salt Spring, St James in September.

“He is a known violence producer in St James and was the target of several police operations; he however, eluded them and was displaced to Old Harbour,” CCU stated.

The police also claimed that since the launch of the zones of special operations (ZOSO) in St James, criminals are migrating to areas outside of the parish.

The police informed that a “displacement strategy” has been put in place to capture these criminals.