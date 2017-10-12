Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

Jamaica: Alleged gangster killed in shootout with cops

By Jamaica Observer
October 12, 2017
Share2
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 2

Photo showing alleged gun man, Paul Jay Lewis with what appears to be a gun. (Photo: JCF)

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The police have identified the alleged gunman and G-City gang member who succumbed to injuries he sustained during a shootout with officers in St Catherine Wednesday morning.

He is Paul Jay Lewis otherwise called ‘Jay’ of Cornwall Courts in Montego Bay, St James.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said a team of officers went to apprehend Lewis about 6:30 am, when he reportedly confronted the lawmen with a Glock 40 Pistol, during which he was shot and injured. The firearm was taken from him and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the CCU release, Lewis and members of the G-City gang recently threatened to kill members of the security forces following the fatal shooting of the gang leader in Salt Spring, St James in September.

“He is a known violence producer in St James and was the target of several police operations; he however, eluded them and was displaced to Old Harbour,” CCU stated.

The police also claimed that since the launch of the zones of special operations (ZOSO) in St James, criminals are migrating to areas outside of the parish.

The police informed that a “displacement strategy” has been put in place to capture these criminals.

 

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.