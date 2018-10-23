Jamaica: Alleged child molester killed by angry mob

Share This On:

(JAMAICA STAR) – Some residents from Mammee Bay, St Ann, took justice into their own hands after word travelled that a man, Akeem Harrison, more popularly known as ‘Boysie’, molested a seven-year-old girl from the neighbouring community.

According to the head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Michael Smith, he got a report that the child told her mother that a man molested her.

TIGHT-LIPPED

It is said that the mother confronted the accused man who left the area in short order.

The 21-year-old, who resides in Red Hills Road, St Andrew, and Marley district, St Ann, was spotted in Mammee Bay about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday by persons who had heard what he was accused of.

“He was confronted by an angry mob, and they stabbed and beat him to death,” Smith said.

Smith said that the police went into the community yesterday, but the residents were tight-lipped about what had happened.