Jamaica: Accused turtle killers arrested, charged

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – The men allegedly observed on a video killing a turtle in 9 Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew on June 6, 2018, have been arrested and charged with breaches under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The arrest was made during a recent joint police operation, conducted by officials from the Counter Terrorism & Organised Crime Investigation’s (C-TOC), the Mobile Reserve and the Motorised Patrol Division in the parish.

The men have been granted bail with surety in the sum of $100,000 and are scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on August 22, 2018.

Morjorn Wallock, director, legal and enforcement, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), commended the high-level investigation undertaken by C-TOC’s Counter Terrorism Special Investigation Unit, and the Kingston Eastern police.

She said, “NEPA is pleased with the hard work that C-TOC has done to guarantee a prosecution of the matter.”

We will continue to be vigilant and take strong enforcement action against any individual who harms any of Jamaica’s protected species, and breaches the nation’s environmental and planning laws,” she said.

Wallock explained that if the men are found guilty, they will be liable to a maximum fine of $100,000 or face a term of imprisonment not exceeding 12 months.

NEPA has asked the public to continue to report potential breaches of Jamaica’s environmental and planning laws by calling NEPA at (876) 754-7540 or toll-free (888) 991-5005.