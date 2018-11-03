Jamaica: 8-year-old reportedly chopped to death

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — An eight-year-old boy was chopped to death in St Catherine a short time ago in the latest incident of domestic violence in Jamaica.

The child’s name has not yet been released.

His mother and older brother were also injured in the incident, police sources revealed.

According to reports, the mother of the eight-year-old got into an argument with her common-law husband in the community of Windsor Heights.

It’s reported that argument escalated and the man used a machete to chop her and her two sons before fleeing.

Police investigators are now processing the crime scene.

Up to Wednesday, according to statistics compiled by the police, 38 children — 24 males and 14 females — had been killed in Jamaica since the start of the year.

Forty-eight children – 30 males and 18 females – were killed in Jamaica over the corresponding period last year.