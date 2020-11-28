Jamaica: 63-year-old businesswoman murdered

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The killing of a 63-year-old businesswoman in Ingleside, Manchester, has triggered fear and anger among the community’s mostly elderly residents.

“I feel very bad because Ingleside has always been a quiet place. For this to happen it leaves us down and traumatised, because this would be another painful killing here,” said a senior citizen, who spoke to the Jamaica Observer yesterday on condition of anonymity.

Another resident told the Observer that the community has been preyed on by criminals despite the efforts of the police.

“We feel so bad to know that it’s mostly seniors living here and for something to happen like this, we are not comfortable. I don’t know what we can do to be protected. We have the police patrol, but the criminals are watching them. Criminals are watching the police patrol cars to know when to come in here,” the resident said.

However, head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, has sought to reassure the residents.

“We are present in the community and we will continue to be there even as we investigate this incident,” he said.

Francis told the Observer yesterday that the police responded to calls that Marcia Chin-you, a former proprietor of Grand Market supermarket in Mandeville and a resident of Ingleside Close, was found by neighbours seated in her motorcar at her home about 8:30 pm on Thursday with multiple stab wounds.

( 0 ) ( 0 )