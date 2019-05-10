Don't Miss
Jamaica: 6-month-old baby abducted

May 10, 2019

Andy Williams and Fredericka Tulloch – Contributed photo

(JAMAICA GLEANER) Detectives in Clarendon are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Andy Williams of Desire district, Clarendon who is believed to have taken six-month-old Fredericka Tulloch from her house in the community on Monday.

The Frankfield Police report that about 2:00 p.m. Fredericka and her mother were asleep at their house when Williams reportedly entered the dwelling and took the infant.

The police were summoned and an investigation was launched.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andy Williams and Fredericka Tulloch is being asked to contact the Frankfield Police at 876-904-4507, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

