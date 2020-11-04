Jamaica: $5 million drug bust in Portland after car crash

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
Jamaica: $5 million drug bust in Portland after car crash
Large parcels of what the police said is ganja, valued at approximately $5.2 million, are seen in the back of this Nissan Ad Wagon yesterday in Buff Bay, Portland. Police arrested the driver of the car which was involved in a two-vehicle crash when the drugs were found
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Ganja with a street value of more than $5 million was seized by police in Buff Bay, Portland, yesterday morning from a motor car that was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

The Jamaica Observer was told that police assigned to the Portland Division Operational Support Team were on patrol on St George Street in the town when, about 7:30 am, they were signalled by a cop to stop.

The cop drew their attention to a crash involving a grey Nissan AD Wagon and a white Toyota Probox, and told them he suspected that there might be drugs in the Nissan. The vehicle was searched and, according to the police, 26 large parcels containing ganja weighing approximately 1,300 pounds, with an estimated street value of $5.2 million, were found.

The police said the driver of the Nissan — 37-year-old Jermaine Jones, a taxi operator who lives at Bellevue Housing Scheme in Southfield, St Elizabeth — was arrested and will be charged with possession, dealing, transporting and taking steps to export ganja .

 

(0)(0)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.