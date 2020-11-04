Jamaica: $5 million drug bust in Portland after car crash

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Ganja with a street value of more than $5 million was seized by police in Buff Bay, Portland, yesterday morning from a motor car that was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

The Jamaica Observer was told that police assigned to the Portland Division Operational Support Team were on patrol on St George Street in the town when, about 7:30 am, they were signalled by a cop to stop.

The cop drew their attention to a crash involving a grey Nissan AD Wagon and a white Toyota Probox, and told them he suspected that there might be drugs in the Nissan. The vehicle was searched and, according to the police, 26 large parcels containing ganja weighing approximately 1,300 pounds, with an estimated street value of $5.2 million, were found.

The police said the driver of the Nissan — 37-year-old Jermaine Jones, a taxi operator who lives at Bellevue Housing Scheme in Southfield, St Elizabeth — was arrested and will be charged with possession, dealing, transporting and taking steps to export ganja .

( 0 ) ( 0 )