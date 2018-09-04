Don't Miss
Jamaica: 5.2 quake shakes sections of Kingston

By Jamaica Observer
September 4, 2018
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – AN earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 rocked sections of Kingston yesterday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or destruction to property.

The Earthquake Unit at the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies said that the quake, which occurred about 9.35 am (local time), was located offshore approximately 150 kilometres west of Negril, Westmoreland,.

It said that the quake was reportedly felt in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew and had a focal depth of 13.0 km.

