Jamaica: 30 people injured in motor vehicle crash

By Jamaica Observer
February 19, 2019

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Thirty people including 15 students sustained injuries in a motor vehicle collision along the Montpelier main road in St James Tuesday morning.

No one was killed in the three-vehicle crash, however, one male is said to be in critical condition in hospital, while the driver of one of the vehicles has been admitted.

According to police reports, a white Toyota Hiace was travelling along the roadway about 8:20 am when it overtook a line of traffic and collided with a truck and then with a yellow Toyota Hiace bus.

The police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) was uncertain about the number of people admitted to hospital or were treated and released.

