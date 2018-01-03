Don't Miss
Jamaica: $2.5m, 500 rounds of ammo seized in gun for drugs bust

By Jamaica Observer
January 3, 2018
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – The Clarendon police say they have made a “massive bust” in the guns for drugs trade after seizing $2.5 million and over 500 assorted rounds of ammunition.

According to reports, the bust was made during an operation on Sharp Avenue in the parish. Four men including three Haitians and a Jamaican were taken into custody.

Reports are that between the hours of 5:00 pm yesterday and 1:00 am today, a search was conducted at a premises during which 547 assorted rounds of ammunition was seized:
• Two hundred and nine (209) .45 cartridges
• One hundred and one (101) .40 cartridges
• Two hundred and thirty (230) 9mm cartridges
• Seven 10 calibre cartridges

The police said the operation continued at a premises on Hazard Drive in the parish where J$1.823 million, US$ 401 and five Canadian dollars were found.

The identities of the four men in custody are being withheld at this time.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

