Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Jamaica: 16-year-old Akacia Quest mother and son missing

By Jamaica Observer
May 9, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Sixteen-year-old Akacia Quest, a ward of the state of the Mary’s Child Children’s Home, and her one-year-old son Daniel Francis have been reported missing.

Akacia is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall, while her son Daniel is of brown complexion.

Reports from the Papine police are that both Akacia and Daniel were last seen at the Women’s Crisis Centre on Trafalgar Road, Kingston 10 about 3:30 pm yesterday.

At the time, Akacia was dressed in a white blouse, blue skirt and a pair of black shoes. Daniel’s mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akacia Quest and Daniel Francis is being asked to contact the Papine police at 876- 927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.