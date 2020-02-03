Don't Miss
Jamaica: 116 murders in January

By Jamaica Star
February 3, 2020

(JAMAICA STAR) – More than 100 Jamaicans were murdered in January alone, police statistics have revealed. Of the 281 major crimes – murder, shootings, rape and aggravated assault – recorded in the first month of 2020, some 116 were murders.

The police data show that major crimes were down seven per cent at the end of January, but murders are up 8.4 per cent when compared to the corresponding period last year when 107 persons were killed.

LAST WEEK

Thirty-five murders were recorded in the last week of the month.

Jamaica recorded 148 murders in January of 2018. There were 130 murders in January 2017 and 79 murders in the first month of 2016.

For 2020, the parishes of St Thomas and Portland were the only ones that did not record a murder in January, while the eight police divisions in Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine racked up a combined total of 70 murders.

Meanwhile, the security forces seized fewer guns and ammunition last month than they did in the past three years. Some 52 guns and 694 rounds of ammunition were seized in January compared to 67 guns during the first month in 2019 and 728 rounds of ammunition over the corresponding period in 2019.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

