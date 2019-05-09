Jamaica: 11 high school students injured as taxi plunges into river (+video)

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Eleven Edwin High School students have been admitted to hospital after the taxi in which they were travelling plunged over the Grantham Bridge en route to their schoool in Frankfield, Clarendon on Wednesday morning.

Principal Everton Walters said nine of the students were admitted to the Percy Junor Hospital in Spaldings and two transferred to the Kingston Public Hospital.

Simone Smith, a Frankfield resident said it was like a movie as the taxi with the 11 student went over the bridge.

She said the taxi had stopped on the bridge when a speeding car came crashing into it pushing the vehicle over the bridge which has no barriers.

She said after the crash, a group of men rushed to assist the injured children but first had to turn over the vehicle.

While all that was happening, she said to her annoyance, some other people busy capturing video footage.

In the mealtime, Walters said the incident has highlighted the need for proper transport for students.

” I have always voiced the opinion that rural parts need proper transportation for our students,” he said, pointing out that without success, he has lobbied the Ministry of Education.

