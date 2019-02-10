Jaguars romp to easy victory over Scorpions

Share This On:

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Feb 10, CMC – Led by an unbeaten half century from captain Leon Johnson, top-of-the-table Guyana Jaguars recorded an easy seven-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions on the final day of their seventh round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship at Guyana National Stadium here Sunday.

Resuming from their overnight total of 25 without loss in chase of 169 for victory, the Jaguars wrapped up the match after lunch, finishing on 171 for three.

Johnson finished unbeaten on 61 and together with Vishaul Singh who scored an unbeaten 26, added 78 runs for the fourth wicket to guide their team to safety.

Earlier, openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Chandrapaul Hemraj had given the Jaguars a good start during a 57-run opening partnership.

While Chanderpaul was wary in his approach scoring 33 runs from 73 balls, Hemraj was much more aggressive, blasting 42 from only 29 balls with seven boundaries and one six.

Jerome Taylor eventually got the breakthrough for the Scorpions by dismissing Hemraj and Derval Green gave them some hope by bowling Sherfane Rutherford for five to leave the score 73 for two.

Once Chanderpaul was adjudged leg before wicket to medium pacer Kenroy Williams, Singh joined his skipper at the crease to erase any thoughts of an unlikely Scorpions win.

Johnson struck 61 from 86 balls inclusive of 10 boundaries and one six, while Singh counted three boundaries in his knock of 26 from 57 balls.

The result stopped a two-game losing streak for the Jaguars, the defending champions, and kept them atop the table.