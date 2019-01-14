Jaguars open up big lead to increase odds of fifth title

(CMC) – Guyana Jaguars have stretched their lead to well over 30 points in the Regional Four-Day Championship following their fourth straight win on Sunday.

The four-time reigning champions are sitting comfortably at the top of the six-team standings on 80.2 points, well clear of the second placed Leeward Islands Hurricanes on 43.6 points.

Jaguars trounced Windward Islands Volcanoes by eight wickets to extend their impressive unbeaten form that has already put them on course for a fifth successive title since the start of the franchise era in 2014.

For Jaguars, it was their second win of the tournament over the Volcanoes after pulling off a 125-run victory in the opening round back in December.

The Leon Johnson-led juggernaut have also registered wins over Hurricanes and arch-rivals Barbados Pride, the latter a dramatic six-wicket victory at historic Kensington Oval.

Volcanoes, meanwhile, lost their second match but remained third in the standings on 42.8 points, but are now only marginally behind neighbours Hurricanes.

Pride, who were not in action during the last round, remained fourth on 29.8 points with just a single win in three outings but are now under pressure from Trinidad and Tobago Red Force who beat luckless Jamaica Scorpions on Sunday to move up to 28 points in fifth.

Red Force made a rocky start to the tournament, losing to Volcanoes by 76 runs and to Hurricanes by 245 runs last week at home but recovered to outplay Scorpions at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Scorpions, meanwhile, have lost all three of their outings to be bottom of the standings on 14.4 points.