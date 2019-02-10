Jaguars in sight of win after Scorpions batting meltdown

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Feb 9, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions will require a massive effort in order to avoid defeat on Sunday’s final day, after suffering a batting meltdown on Saturday’s penultimate day of their seventh round match against leaders Guyana Jaguars.

Leading by 37 runs after Jaguars converted their overnight 203 for five into 321, Scorpions were bundled out quickly for 132 in their second innings, to leave the hosts with 170 for victory.

Jaguars closed the day on 25 without loss, requiring only a further 145 runs to win the contest and break their two-game losing streak.

Resuming the day still trailing by 155 runs, Jaguars were guided first by a 60-run sixth wicket stand between Christopher Barnwell, who made 42, and all-rounder Raymon Reifer who made 27.

When both perished in the same over from left-arm spinner Dennis Bulli (3-91) with one run added at 253 for seven, wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble struck a fluent unbeaten 45 from 54 balls to anchor a 52-run, eighth wicket stand with Romario Shepherd (18) and gather precious runs for Jaguars.

Ex-Test pacer Jerome Taylor claimed the last two wickets to finish with three for 27.

Scorpions then lost opener Oraine Williams without a run on the board in the second over and never really recovered even though Assad Fudadin top-scored with 24, Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood got 23, and Chadwick Walton chipped in with 23.

Blackwood and Walton put on 57 for the second wicket but once they both perished in successive overs, Scorpions lost their last nine wickets for 75 runs.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (3-11) and left-arm seamer Reifer (3-36) ran through the innings with three-wicket hauls while seamer Barnwell took two for 18.