Jade Mountain crowned St Lucia’s number one resort with Anse Chastanet not far behind

(HOLIDAY PLACE) – Travel + Leisure magazine readers have voted the Jade Mountain resort in Soufriere as St Lucia’s best hotel, with its sister property, Hotel Anse Chastanet also featuring in the top five. During the recent celebration of T+L World’s Best Awards 2018, both beautiful resort properties scooped up the first and third place, respectively, which means their management must be doing something very right indeed.

Jade Mountain has come on top of all St Lucian hotels, and not only that, St Lucia itself has won the highest number of accolades in this year’s edition of Travel + Leisure 2018 World’s Best Travel Awards.

According to a recent press release published by St Lucia News Online, readers of Travel + Leisure (T+L) magazine voted the Jade Mountain resort in Soufriere as the number one hotel in the island (and the second best in the Caribbean) with its sister hotel Anse Chastanet ranked not too far behind in the third position.

Both exquisite properties have plenty of things in common, for one they were both designed by Nick Troubetzkoy, who is also the owner of the two and created an exclusive holiday lifestyle out of his concept of building in harmony with Caribbean landscapes with bold architectural designs that put guests in direct contact with nature.

At the 2018 World’s Best Awards, the Jade Mountain was also included in the “Top 100 Hotels” in the World list, another accolade worthy of praise given the highly competitive level of all participating destinations and their hotels.

The category of “Best Hotels in the Caribbean” at this year’s Travel+Leisure World’s Best Awards included 12 countries and territories, but according to travel editor Jacqueline Gifford, St Lucia was the one country to have the most winning hotels in the region, with five formidable properties taking home the prize. Special praise was given to the honeymoon appeal of Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet resort, whose spectacular open-air rooms impressed guests.

In the words of one honeymooner at Jade Mountain:

“The service, private beach, and views were incredible. We hope to go back for our 10th anniversary.”

Travel + Leisure’s annual World’s Best Awards survey asks readers to draw from personal travel experiences around the world to rank different destinations, hotels, cruises, airlines, spas and attractions and share their opinions on the quality of service provided. In the case of hotels, they are voted for in terms of location, service, food, facilities and overall value.

Other winning St Lucian hotel in this edition of T+L World’s Best Awards included Cap Maison, Ladera and Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, all of which made the “Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas” category, while Anguilla’s Frangipani Beach Resort took the top spot in the region.

Crediting her exceptional team and hotel staff members for the win while thanking voters for their participation, Karolin Troubetzkoy, the resort’s executive director (and wife of owner and hotel architect Nick Troubetzkoy), said:

“We would like to extend special thanks to Travel + Leisure’s readers who have once again recognised that small, luxury, sustainability and top St. Lucian service make a formidable combination…”

Jade Mountain was ranked in the 56th position at the “Top 100 Hotels in the World” list, where the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan took the crown.