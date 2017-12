Jacmel man stabbed in the face

A Jacmel resident was stabbed in the face on Friday night, Dec. 22, according to reports.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Leones George of Bois Den, Jacmel.

George sustained a laceration under the right eye. A broken bottle was reportedly used to inflict the wound.

He was transoported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

The incident occurred after 8 p.m.

No further details were available.