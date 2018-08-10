Jackie Jackson of the famed Jackson5 launches St.Lucian born D.B.L.

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – St Lucia-born Las Vegas-based entertainer D.B.L. launched his first album today, Friday August 10, after landing a contract with a new record label owned by the eldest of the famous Jackson5 brothers, Jackie Jackson.

Arrangements are currently being made for D.B.L. to be in St Lucia for a series of shows to formally launch the album recorded on Jackie Jackson’s Critically Amused label, which is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Details of the St Lucia launch will be announced soon.

D.B.L. comes from a musical lineage, being the nephew of songstress Sandra Lord, whose popular song “The Light”, recorded in the 1980s still serves as a St. Lucian anthem every year and used especially on national occasions.

Today’s launch was timely as The Jacksons are celebrating their 50th anniversary of their signing with Motown with tours in 2018 and 2019. But, eldest brother Jackie, is also doing his own thing with his new venture, Critically Amused, which he and his wife Emily founded.

Billboard magazine recently met up with Jackson at a hotel in Brentwood, California to talk about his new venture and his artist D.B.L.

“I have always been inspired to start a record label,” Jackson said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I started by having a professional recording studio in my home. You can make real music, songs, records from my home studio and knowing D.B.L. since he was a kid to be a hardworking artist, great dancer and an incredible entertainer, whom I thought deserved to be signed to a label… So I signed him to my label, Critically Amused.”

“D.B.L. and his family, the Lords, have been close friends of my family for many years and D.B.L. is someone my whole family has known since he was a kid”, Jackson added. “Coming from St. Lucia, he learned the business from me and I know the world is going to love him and his music which is an international sound, infused with earthy island reggae, hip-hop and R&B to create a signature sound for his music.”

“Having spent years on one of the most successful labels in the history of the business, Motown, I learned so much. I learned the business like I was going to college. We were like a family, the whole Motown label. Berry Gordy and all his artists, from Smokey Robinson to Diana Ross, the Four Tops to the Supremes to the Temptations, and all of his songwriters, everyone was willing to help us. We learned so much about lyrical content and how to write, produce and mix songs. We learned about the running of a label, all the administrative work so that I can now apply this encyclopedia of valuable knowledge to running my record label Critically Amused successfully.”

About D.B.L.’s launch today, Jackie Jackson said: “Apart from touring with my brothers, this is the most excited I’ve been about a project in a long time, because this is all me, by myself. This is my own doing rolling down the train track.”

“After hearing (D.B.L.’s) music, the distribution company, Kobalt Music Group offered me a distribution deal. They went crazy and were full of ideas over every song and because I’ve been in this business for so many years I understood that –so I signed a distribution deal with them. With a distribution deal in place and D.B.L. ready to release his music, I decided to launch him today and later in his native island of St. Lucia.”

D.B.L. who was last in St Lucia five years ago, says he is excited about returning home to perform for his people. “It’s a rare opportunity that I am eagerly looking forward to,” he said.

D.B.L. has already released his first two singles ahead of today’s launching. The singer-dancer-entertainer hopes to bring even more worldwide acclaim and attention especially in the arts to St. Lucia, already home to two Nobel Laureates.

