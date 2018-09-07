Iyanola Project – Community consultations

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Sustainable Development through the Iyanola Project is pleased to invite residents from the communities of Beausejour, Gros Islet, Beausejoir, Monchy, Boguis, and La Resource, Dennery to participate in a number of community consultations scheduled for the week commencing Monday 10th September 2018.

These consultations are meant to inform and provide updates on:

– project consultancies on a draft land-use plan for the Iyanola area;

– livelihood opportunities for unemployed youth and

– to solicit continued support in sustainably managing the natural resources.

Schedule for community consultations is as follows:

– Monday 10th September from 5:30pm at the Gros Islet Secondary School Auditorium for residents of Cap Estate, Cas En Bas, Beausejour and surrounding communities.

– Tuesday 11th September from 5:30pm at the Monchy Human Resource Development Centre for residents of Monchy.

– Wednesday September 12th from 5:30pm at the La Guerre Primary School for residents of Desbarras, Garrand, Boguis, La Guerre and Fond Assau. Transportation will be provided to and from the school.

– Thursday 13th September from 5:30pm at the La Ressource Primary School for residents of Aux Leon, Gadette, Lumiere, Derniere Riviere, La Caye, Richfond, La Ressource and Fond d’Or. Transportation will be provided to and from the school.

The Iyanola Project is seeking to sustainably and effectively manage the Natural Resources of the North East Coast of Saint Lucia. It is the only remaining frontier with a combination of rare and endemic flora and fauna, landscapes of outstanding natural beauty and quality, ecosystems rich in bio-diversity and pristine beaches.

This region is endowed with a variety of environmental resources which form an important socio-economic and cultural asset base of the island’s national economy. The prudent and judicious harnessing of those resources through sustainable land use planning and management can produce local economic benefits and contribute to positive environmental change and adaptation at the global scale.

The Minister for the Department of Sustainable Development encourages residents in the various communities to participate in these very important Iyanola Project consultations, which have the potential to transform the northeast coast.