It’s a boy! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their first child

(YAHOO NEWS) — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially parents.

Just weeks ahead of their first wedding anniversary, the couple have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple confirmed the news on social media, noting that the new arrival weighs 7 lbs., 3 oz.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” the birth announcement says. “More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

On April 11, palace officials revealed that the new parents would wait to announce the birth to allow themselves the “opportunity to celebrate privately as a family.”

Now that the proverbial cat is out of the bag, here’s everything we know about the royal baby.

The birth

The 37-year-old duchess went into labor in the early hours of Monday, May 6.

The duchess was rumored to be hiring a doula to guide her through labor, with some reports suggesting that the former wellness and lifestyle blogger was keen to try hypnobirthing or even a home birth. Exact details of the labor and delivery have not been revealed, though the palace did confirm that the child weighs 7 lbs., 3 oz.

The name

Royal-watchers may have to draw on their patience, as it could be a few days before the baby’s name is formally announced. Case in point: Cousin Prince Louis was born last April on a Monday, but it wasn’t until that Friday that his name was made public.

The British public are banking on the name being a traditional one that honors a family member. The baby’s official last name is Mountbatten-Windsor.

The title

Barring any intervention from the queen, the royal baby’s title will be lord rather than prince. The baby is now seventh in line to the throne.

The first appearance

Meghan reportedly won’t follow her sister-in-law’s lead by emerging from the hospital just hours later with a fresh blow-out and high heels. After Kate was criticized in some corners for presenting an unrealistic image of new motherhood, it’s expected that Meghan will opt for a less public, more natural post-baby debut. Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English reported on April 11 that the couple will not issue photos until two days after the birth.

