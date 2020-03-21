Items to boost immune system must be readily available to all — St. Vincent and the Grenadines gov’t

(SEARCHLIGHT) — The Ministry of Agriculture is working with farmers to ensure that the entire population has access to items that will boost the immune system.

“As part of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour COVID-19 Food Security and Risk Mitigation Plan, the availability of items which will boost the immune system must be readily accessible to all,” a release from the ministry, dated March 20 said.

Therefore, the ministry advises that persons with commodities for sale, including ginger, turmeric, rough lemons, limes, oranges (any variety), guava, spinach, cherry and tamarind, contact the nearest Agriculture Station or call the Ministry immediately at telephone number: 532-8647.

