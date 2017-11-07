Items stolen from Walcott House recovered

Officials have confirmed that two air condition compressors that were stolen from Walcott House on Chaussee Road, Castries have been recovered.

The compressors, which were believed to have been taken in the wee hours of Monday morning, Nov. 6, were recovered near a building on the Chaussee later the same day.

The St. Lucia National Trust (SLNT), which is responsible for Walcott House, retrieved the items via a pickup van.

St. Lucia News Online (SNO) understands that the security guard at the facility reported seeing two unknown individuals wearing “hoodies in the building next to Walcott House around 1:30 a.m. on Monday and contacted his supervisor, who advised him not to take any further action because he was unarmed.

The security guard said one of the individuals appeared to have been armed, officials said.

The matter was reported to the police but no one has been arrested.

Walcott House, the childhood homes of the late Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott and his brother Roderick Walcott, was closed by the SLNT on May 31, 2017 due to funding cuts.

Despite the closure, the vacant wooden structure has been under 24-hour security to prevent theft and vandalism.