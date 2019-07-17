Don't Miss
Italian cyclist impaled by piece of track in freak accident

By NEW YORK POST
July 17, 2019

(NEW YORK POST) — A young Italian cyclist suffered a gruesome injury when he was impaled by a wooden spike from the track that punctured his lung during a race in Belgium, according to reports.

Lorenzo Gobbo, 17, was competing at the European Under-23 and Junior Track Championship in Ghent when the frightening episode occurred, according to BBC Sport.

When a group of bikers collided, a pedal struck the track and dislodged a piece of wood that struck Gobbo, who remains in intensive care after a three-hour operation.

“He is recovering well but stays in intensive care to prevent infections,” Frank Glorieux, chief executive of meet organizers Cycling Vlaanderen, told the news outlet.

“He said he would have won the race rather than make the newspapers this way,” Glorieux said, the UK’s Independent reported.

“He could still laugh, but he doesn’t want to ride on the track for the time being,” he added.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

