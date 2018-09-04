Issues with Victoria Hospital and the Saint Lucia police force (letter to the editor)

Dear Editor: On Saturday, August 25 my son was involved in a motorcycle accident and was taken to Victoria Hospital with multiple lacerations and his jaw fractured in two places.

My son was discharged on the Monday with nothing done except having received stitches to the lacerations. He was also given painkillers paracetamol and voltaren but no antibiotic.

My son was born in Antigua but raised in Saint Lucia where he did all of his schooling. His father is Saint Lucian. Given the fact that my son doesn’t have an NIS card he was refused surgery as a trauma patient in the ER.

My thing is, if I was visiting my son in Saint Lucia and got in an accident, would that have been the same treatment?

What oath do the doctors take at that hospital, where a trauma patient comes to the ER and refused medical treatment because he doesn’t have an NIS/NIC card? And why has my son been refused a card because he wasn’t born there when his heritage or lineage is Saint Lucian? Once you are working and can pay contributions then I don’t know why a card cannot be issued.



In Antigua, as long as you are employed you are required to pay contributions. The only difference with the card is an annotation saying where the person is from.

Also, the police are not doing a proper investigation because all they are saying is they’re fed up of bikers. Now I am an investigator and after watching the video and the placement of all the vehicles, it is clear that my son was knocked off his bike, and not him overtaking and hitting the pick up.

Now my son is laid up in bed in pain, and we are trying to raise $6,000 dollars for his surgery. Something needs to be done to help my son, and a proper investigation carried out.

– By N.K.