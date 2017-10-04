Issues with LIAT (letter to the editor)

Dear Editor: My family and I booked a ticket to visit the Caribbean Island of Dominica from October 21st, 2017 to November 7th, 2017.

As we all know, Dominica was hit by Hurricane Maria and was completely devastated. In hearing the news I contacted the airlines that I booked the tickets with in order to make cancellations.

My first flight was from New York to Barbados on Jet Blue and then Barbados to Dominica on Liat Airlines. I contacted Jet Blue, and although my flight wasn’t directly to affected areas, they understood the situation and gave me a complete refund.

To my astonishment, Liat Airlines on the other hand, has charged me a $50 fee per passenger for cancelling my flight from Barbados to Dominica on October 21st.

The island is completely devastated and they are going to charge me $50 for not wanting to bring my 2-year-old daughter there. Dominica is in a state of emergency. There is no water, electricity or phones, and there is a huge issue with food on the island. Yet, they will charge me a fee of $50 per person to cancel my flight.

Completely unacceptable.

I will provide all the necessary proof to this. Please find below the booking and cancellation showing the $50 fee being charged by Liat Airlines.