Island Water World Grenada Sailing Week 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Island Water World Grenada Sailing Week runs from 27 Jan – 1 Feb 2019. It kicks off the Caribbean regatta season with the cool trades of the winter months in the beautiful warm waters of Grenada.

Open to everyone, it is four days of fun and competitive racing, six nights of riotous parties and one lay day held between two fabulous host venues: Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in St Georges and Secret Harbour Marina and Boutique Hotel in Mount Hartman Bay, showcasing the very best Grenada has to offer.

This friendly regatta retains all of its warm West Indian charm, where friends old and new can hang out and lime after the days racing sharing their stories.

With a mixture of windward and leeward courses, Grenada offers different challenges for each coast. Sailors warm up on the protected waters of the west coast, just off the beautiful Grand Anse beach where the shifting winds call for tactical racing. While the windier south coast demands something more challenging against the backdrop of green rugged hills.

From hotshot racers to gentlemen sailors and all those in between Grenada Sailing Week offers something for everyone. Drawing sailors from all over the world but also attracting many regionally including several from St Lucia.

Classes include racer, racer/cruiser 1, racer/cruiser 2, the classics and the J24’s.