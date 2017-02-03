Island Routes to expand services DMC services to St. Lucia

PRESS RELEASE – Island Routes Caribbean Adventures is proud to announce that it is extending its esteemed services as a Destination Management Company.
The expansion will see Island Routes increase its ground handling services throughout the Caribbean including St. Lucia, Antigua, Barbados and Grenada.
After successfully providing full Destination Management services for industry leaders including Air Canada Vacations, BookIt.com, Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara, and Sandals Resorts International, Island Routes will be extending its services to other resorts throughout the wider-Caribbean market. The company will now offer its full portfolio of general and airport transportation services, in-destination customer service, transfers and tour sales throughout the region, an exciting prospect for Tour operators that operate in multiple destinations in the Caribbean. After years of working with its Tour operator partners, Island Routes’ highly trained team and first-class technology exceed expectations, ensuring the team consistently delivers the highest levels of service from the moment guests arrive to the time they leave the island.
“We’ve been operating our DMC services in the region for some time under a limited capacity, which has given us the opportunity to fine-tune what we do; now we are the best at it. We’re out here doing things differently; from our technology, to our staff, to the quality of our cars and the variety of tours we offer. From start to finish Island Routes offers a higher quality, more efficient, more complete service than anyone else in the industry,” commented Adam Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Island Routes.
With its outstanding safety record and long-standing partnerships, Island Routes is driving forward with this endeavor and looks forward to supporting Tour Operators throughout the Caribbean.