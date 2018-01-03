‘ISIS selfies’ on New York streets are chilling

(NEW YORK POST) – Jihadis are spreading chilling selfies of a man brandishing ISIS logos while posing on New York City streets, according to new reports.

The photos were spotted in pro-Islamic State channels on instant messaging app Telegram, according to terror watchdog group Memri.

One shows a man wearing an ISIS-branded scarf over his face outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art — and right near an NYPD security camera. Pedestrians can be seen walking by on the snow-dusted street.

Another is of someone holding a smartphone with the terror group’s logo on its screen in front of the World Trade Center. The phone-holder appears to be standing near the corner of Houston Street and the West Side Highway.

The NYPD says it’s aware of the images and is investigating, but “at this time there are no credible threats related to New York City.”

The department wouldn’t answer questions about whether it is looking at security footage or what else it’s doing to establish whether there is a credible threat.

Police see these kinds of photos all the time and they often end up being fakes, law enforcement sources said.

The photos come just weeks after an ISIS-inspired bomber tried to blow himself up at the Port Authority Bus Terminal during rush hour.

Suspect Akayed Ullah told investigators that he was radicalized through online propaganda.