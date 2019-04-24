Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

ISIS claims responsibility for Sri Lanka bombings that killed over 300 people

By Yaron Steinbuch
April 23, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

An image released by a pro-ISIS media channel purportedly showing one of the bombers.

(NEW YORK POST) — ISIS claimed responsibility Tuesday for the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka that killed at least 321 people, as an image emerged of three men said to be among the suicide bombers with a flag of the terror group in the backdrop.

The three men in the photo released by pro-ISIS TV channels have been identified as Abu Ubaida, Abul Barra and Abul Mukhtar, according to the International Business Times.

Ubaida, who also is known as Zahran Hashin, is said to be an operative for the National Thowheed Jamaath, a jihadi group in Sri Lanka, the Times of India reported.

Officials blamed both the National Thowheed Jamaath and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim for the attacks, claiming they were retaliation for shootings at mosques in New Zealand.

In the image, Ubaida is the one with his face uncovered, clutching an assault rifle, while the others are wearing black and white scarves.

The three are raising their index fingers in a common salute among ISIS extremists, according to the IB Times.

“The perpetrators of the attack that targeted nationals of the countries of the coalitions and Christians in Sri Lanka before yesterday are fighters from the Islamic State,” according to a translation of a statement released by the terror group’s Amaq news agency.

Intelligence agencies believe the three men were part of the deadly mission, according to the Times of India.

“The given names are typical of how IS identifies its Inghemasis (fighters) after they pledge allegiance to Abu Bakr al Baghdadi. But Ubaida figuring in these pictures, which have the same background, does indicate that NTJ had direct affiliation with IS,” an intelligence officer was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.