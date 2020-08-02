Isaias weakens, hurricane threat ends for Florida

By WJXT and The Associated Press

Isaias weakened dramatically Sunday morning — with 65 mph maximum sustained winds– as conditions continue to work against any further strengthening of the tropical cyclone.

The pace is to the northwest at 8 mph headed toward the Southeast Florida coast which has been getting tropical storm force gusts this morning.

The 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm center is 40 miles east northeast of West Palm Beach with estimated minimum central pressure was at 996 mb.

The system’s circulation has expanded which means it is winding down with the majority of the rain staying offshore. This means impacts to Northeast Florida will not result in significant threats other than some winds possibly gusting to near 40 mph Monday morning.

Rain is still in the forecast Monday morning which makes a messy start to the week but Sunday will be breezy with brief showers.

It is no surprise the system weakened as tremendous dry air and shearing winds dealt a heavy blow to the strengthening process.

A tropical storm warning still covers the east coast of Florida and Georgia and up to 1 inch of coastal rain is possible. The heaviest rain will be early Monday morning.

The reduction in the initial and predicted intensity of Isaias has necessitated changes in warnings along the east coast of Florida. The Hurricane Warning along the east-central coast of Florida has been replaced with a Tropical Storm Warning.

A Storm Surge Watch is still in effect for Flagler and St. Johns counties.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will approach the southeast coast of Florida this morning and move near or along the east coast of Florida Sunday and Sunday night. On Monday and Tuesday, the center of Isaias will move from offshore of the coast of Georgia into the southern mid-Atlantic states.

The greatest impact along Northeast Florida’s coastline will be around sunrise Monday. Coastal Georgia will get the most wind and rain later on Monday morning.

Local impacts could be that of a weak tropical storm along the coast at worst, but in all actually more like a breezy Nor’easter — with some inland locations seeing no noticeable weather.