“Is there really a need for the Marketing Board?” PM awaits report to determine its fate

The contents of a report geared at reviewing two government organisations – the Saint Lucia Marketing Board (SLMB) and National Printing Corporation (NPC) – will determine whether they are shut down, allowed to continue operations or transformed into some other venture.
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has said that this report is expected to be available for review within the next couple weeks.
In his recent budget presentation, the prime minister mentioned that government was considering the closure of unprofitable agencies in order to cut the national debt. The SLMB and NPC were two of those organisations mentioned.
Earlier this month, former head of the Saint Lucia Fish Marketing Corporation (SLFMC) Dr. James Fletcher, while conceding that it has not been efficiently managed, said the closure of the SLMB is not the best alternative, as it still fulfils a major purpose for those who use it. He proposed that the entity be restructured or perhaps consolidated with the Fish Marketing Corporation.
At a press conference this week, Chastanet weighed in on the issue.
“The question is what were those entities designed for and do those reasons still exist? And if they don’t exist, is there a rational for justifying?” he asked.
“Why should the Marketing Board be given incentives to bring food in duty free when you have five or six major distributors here who are doing it more successfully and paying duty? So, is there really a need for the Marketing Board?” he further questioned.
Chastanet suggested that an agricultural hub would be more beneficial to the country.
“We think too that many farmers are growing produce without knowing that there is a market,” he added.
Meanwhile, regarding the NPC, the Chastanet said, “once we have that report then we will know which direction we are gonna go.”
According to him, the NPC will have greater economies of scale if it is altered to provide printing services for both government and the private sector.
“Technology today, with a printery they are being modernised on a more regular basis. You get major benefits if you have volume. So for only doing printing for government, it’s restrictive. Whereas, if you have a printery that’s doing printing for government as well as the private sector, they can hit different economies of scales,” he argued.
A market experience would not be complete without visiting the Marketing board for local produce. It is not the same as buying provisions from the supermarket which are piled high with foods grown abroad although cheaper they are not fresh or of a high quality.
If farmers no longer find an outlet for their produce I am concerned there will an increase in vendors in an already claustrophobic market space that also serves for tourist to visit and hopefully buy souvenirs. Market shopping will be hell or best avoided.
No need for marketing board. In the past yes but not now. All the veggies and ground provisions can be bought in the supermarkets all over the country and in a much better state. If you want really fresh then do the market on a saturday. The marketing board was just another layer, another establishment sucking away at the treasury. Most of the items there look awful and unsuitable for sale. I can well see why people were not buying and it was running at a loss. Who really shops there anyway.
As for Jimmy fletcher he admits it was not run efficiently. But he sat in government for THREE terms as a PS, as Cabinet secretary and as a minister and what did he do to curb the inefficiency. He had no time. He has his PhD in the area of plants/agriculture and did nothing to help so he should be ashamed to be talking out now. Cheap politics.
He should really visit the NPC and realise that they actually do printing for the private sector as well.