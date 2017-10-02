IS say they are behind Las Vegas attack, but FBI says gunman has no such connection

(BBC) – The so-called Islamic State group has released a statement through its news agency saying it was behind Sunday night’s mass shooting.

Police had previously said that they did not believe the gunman – Las Vegas local Stephen Paddock – was connected to any group.

They said they had no idea what Paddock’s motive or belief system was and described him as a “distressed individual”.

The FBI says the gunman has no connection to IS.

“We have determined at this point no connection to an international terrorist organisation,” they said.

BBC Monitoring’s Mina al-Lami looks at the IS claim of responsibility.

IS’s claim of responsibility for the Las Vegas attack is very unusual in that the perpetrator’s profile does not fit that of supporters or “soldiers” that the group has claimed in the past.

Unlike the mainly young men in previous claims of attacks in the West, the suspect is a 64-year-old white man, identified as Stephen Paddock.

Police say Mr Paddock killed himself as officers stormed his hotel room. If true, his suicide would be deemed wholly “un-Islamic”.

Jihadist suicides involve the assailant blowing himself up in order to kill those around him.

Mr Paddock’s anomalous background was not lost on IS, who rushed to explain that he had “converted to Islam a few months ago”.

But the jihadist group has yet to offer any evidence to support this assertion, just as with many similar attacks in the West that the group has claimed seemingly opportunistically.

IS supporters online have already started sharing images of the unlikely “solider”, hailing him as a martyr.

They are also trying to capitalise on Las Vegas to incite similar attacks, publishing a flurry of posts and posters calling for further violence.

Supporters are mentioning the Las Vegas shooting along with yesterday’s fatal stabbings in the French city of Marseille, to say that Islamic State is still a potent force despite its setbacks in Syria and Iraq.